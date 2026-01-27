The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) continues to stay in the limelight following the national team's dismissal from the upcoming T20 World Cup. After the BCB refused to send the team to India for the tournament, citing security concerns, the International Cricket Council (ICC) removed Bangladesh from the event on Saturday, replacing them with Scotland. However, the BCB has grabbed headlines for the wrong reasons yet again by reinstating controversial director M. Najmul Islam as head of the finance department, just days after removing him from all responsibilities.

The BCB's latest move has sparked a prevailing sense of discontent within the national team, with players criticizing the board for Najmul's reappointment.

"This is good news," one player remarked sarcastically following the announcement, as quoted by The Daily Star.

"You can understand how things are happening here," he added.

On January 18, the BCB was forced to relieve Najmul of his duties after senior players of the national team revolted against him for making derogatory comments against them.

The furore started after Najmul, while reiterating Bangladesh's refusal to travel to India for next month's T20 World Cup on account of "security worries", rejected concerns surrounding players' remuneration should the country withdraw.

He stated that the players would not be compensated as they have not justified the support so far, having failed to win a single ICC event. The statement caused an outrage with CWAB calling for his immediate ouster from BCB.

The BCB had also showcaused Najmul.

Najmul had earlier described former captain Tamim Iqbal as an "agent of India" after he called for a restrained handling of the standoff with India, warning that decisions taken today would have impact 10 years down the line.

The CWAB had condemned that statement from Najmul.

Bangladesh Test captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has also urged for a pragmatic approach and also revealed that the players are under immense stress due to the current circumstances.