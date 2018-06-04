 ;
 
Ball-Tampering Scandal: Steve Smith, David Warner Set For Global T20 Canada

Updated: 04 June 2018 08:17 IST

Australia cricketers Steve Smith and David Warner were drafted Sunday for the Global T20 Canada event starting June 28.

Ball-Tampering Scandal: Steve Smith, David Warner Set For Global T20 Canada
Smith and Warner were drafted for the Global T20 Canada event starting June 28. © AFP

Australia cricketers Steve Smith and David Warner on Sunday were drafted for the Global T20 Canada event starting June 28. Former Australia captain Smith had already been announced as a marquee player for the inaugural edition of the event. Smith was sacked after the third Test against South Africa in March, later accepting a 12-month ban by Cricket Australia for his role in the ball-tampering scandal. Warner, who was the vice-captain, was also banned for 12 months and Cameron Bancroft was suspended for nine months.

Warner was selected in the third round of the draft by the Winnipeg Hawks, who took West Indies' Dwayne Bravo and South African left-hander David Miller in the first and second rounds.

Smith was taken in the second round by the Toronto Nationals, where he'll play alongside West Indian star Darren Sammy and fellow West Indies allrounder Kieron Pollard.

The Canadian tournament will also feature teams representing Edmonton, Montreal and Vancouver, along with a Caribbean side.

It runs from June 28-July 15 at Maple Leafe Cricket Club near Toronto.

The tainted Australian skipper was named among the marquee players for the Canadian T20 tournament. The Canadian tournament will be held at Maple Leaf Cricket Club near Toronto from June 28-July 15 and feature six teams representing Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Edmonton and Winnipeg along with a Caribbean side. Chris Gayle, Shahid Afridi, Dwayne Bravo, Lasith Malinga, Chris Lynn, Darren Sammy, David Miller, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell were also named as marquee players.

Smith had been on a USD 1.9 million contract with Indian Premier League (IPL) side Rajasthan Royals but stepped down amid the scandal.

(With AFP inputs)

Topics : Australia Cricket Team David Warner Cameron Bancroft Steven Smith Cricket
