Out-of-favour Pakistan leg-spinner Usman Qadir has opened up on his friendship with captain Babar Azam, which dates back to their U-15 days. Usman, who is the son of Pakistan great Abdul Qadir, hasn't played for Pakistan since the T20I series against England last year in September. He also failed to find a place in Pakistan's squad for the Afghanistan ODI series and the subsequent Asia Cup. Qadir clarified that his friendship with Babar has nothing to do with his inclusion in the team, and it is up to the selectors to make the call.

"My relation with Babar is not from today - it's been since when we both gave trials for under-15. I only came into the team when Babar became the captain; however, that doesn't mean he took me into the team. The person who brought me into the team was Misbah-ul-Haq. I mentioned earlier, too, that Babar didn't get me into the team, and why would he? This isn't his team - it's Pakistan's team. Even Babar has acknowledged this himself," Usman told Cricket Pakistan.

The 30-year-old, in fact, suggested that his friendship with Babar has put more pressure on him and vice-versa.

"If the critique is around Babar's and my friendship, then I should never have been out of the team in the first place. In fact, Babar's friendship has caused me more harm than benefit because that has always added extra pressure on both of us equally," he further added.

Usman signed off by saying that he hasn't been given consistent chances to prove himself.

