It was a visual treat for all the cricket fans on Thursday when Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by one wicket in the second ODI, sealing victory on the last ball. In the chase of 301, Pakistan got a strong foundation as opener Imam-ul-Haq scored 91 runs but Afghanistan gave a tough fight as their bowlers got quick wickets in the last few overs. Later, Pakistan found their way back into the game with Shadab Khan smashing 48 off 35 balls and then Naseem Shah finishing the job with two boundaries in the last over.

Apart from the thrilling chase, the match also saw itself being embroiled in a controversy when Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi ran out Shadab at the non-striker's end on the first delivery of the last over. Despite that shocking dismissal, Pakistan still managed to clinch a brilliant win.

After the match, a video went viral on social media, showing players of both teams meeting and greeting each other. However, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was visibly angry and was seen exchanging a few words with his counterpart Mohammad Nabi. Later, the umpires intervened and the heated moment was pacified.

The reason behind Babar's anger was not clear in the video but it can be assumed that both the captains were discussing the controversial dismissal of Shadab.

Earlier in the match, swashbuckling opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz hit a career-best 151 to lead Afghanistan to 300-5 against Pakistan. The 21-year-old scored an aggressive run-a-ball century and shared an opening stand of 227 with Ibrahim Zadran, who scored a 101-ball 80, after Afghanistan won the toss and batted.

Gurbaz knocked 14 boundaries and three sixes against a world-class attack that had reduced them to 59 all out on Tuesday. Gurbaz's previous best was 145 against Bangladesh in Chattogram last month. Zadran also hit out brilliantly, knocking six boundaries and two sixes.

Advertisement

(With AFP Inputs)