Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry feels that arch-rivals England can bounce back under their new head coach and former batter Charlotte Edwards taking over, saying that the team is a "group of champions". England Women lost all seven games on their multi-format Ashes tour of Australia earlier this year - a result that was followed by head coach Jon Lewis and captain Heather Knight both stepping down from their roles. Perry, however, is confident that come the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in India later this year, England will turn the page with new head coach Charlotte Edwards taking over.

"If you look at the class of that English team and the players they have, their best eleven is a formidable side," Perry told Sky Sports as quoted by ICC.

"I have got absolutely no doubt that they will be a very different team this summer in England, but also in the World Cup in India."

"They are a group of champions, and you are always allowed to have some tough periods and challenges where you are a bit off."

"But there is a lot of class in that team, and that will show pretty quickly. It was probably more of a blip than any kind of long-standing issue, so I am excited to see how Edwards brings them back," she concluded.

Former England captain Edwards had led the side to an ICC Women's Cricket World Cup as well as T20 World Cup titles back in 2009.

The ICC Hall of Famer will be hoping to take England one step further at the Cricket World Cup in India later this year, having finished as runner-ups in the 2022 edition of the tournament.

Both Australia and England have already qualified for the marquee tournament - finishing first and third in the ICC Women's Championship 2022/25 standings.

While Perry will play a pivotal role in Australia's Cricket World Cup title defence in India, the veteran all-rounder is also eyeing a major summer in England next year that will see them host the Women's T20 World Cup.

"Culturally, there are so many similarities between Australian and English cricket. I have had the chance to play in England quite a bit across my career, and I always love doing that."

"Playing T20 cricket (for Hampshire) here, I have also got an eye on the World Cup in England next year, so I am excited for the chance to be here this summer."

"Everyone is really looking forward to that event. There is a lot of competition, particularly playing in India, that always brings a lot of challenges," he concluded.

At the previous edition of the tournament, while England were knocked out of the tournament in the group stages, Australia were bested by South Africa in the semi-finals.

