Australian cricketers Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja and Josh Hazlewood went through a funny lie detector test. During the test, all the cricketers were asked some funny questions and a blue light on the buzzer would go up if the answer is correct. However, a wrong answer would see the a red light go up on the buzzer with the respective player getting a bit of electric shock. The players were asked several questions related to their personal lives, and during that they also spilled beans about several incidents related to another star Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell.

The test took place during a 'Fletch and Hindy' show on the Fox Network. NDTV could not independently identify the credibility of the test.

Travis Head was asked if he drank more than 35 beers after Australia's 2023 ODI World Cup win. The star batter replied with a "no", but got the electric shock. "It's a lie," said one of the two hosts during the show.

During the funny interaction, Labuschagne was also asked about the correct pronounciation of his name.

"Is the current Australian team has a better environment without David Warner?" was the question to Khawaja. He replied with a "no", but the red light lit up.

Notably, Maxwell missed his side's 2023 Cricket World Cup match against England after meeting a freak golf cart accident. As per reports, Maxwell slipped and fell off the back of the cart, suffering a head injury which saw him being dropped out of Australia's playing XI vs England.

"Do you think that was a cover-up when Glenn Maxwell fell off a golf cart," asked one of the hosts from Khawaja.

"No! Because I was there. I saw him fall off the cart," said Khawaja but he got the shock, which as per the game rules was a lie.

Meanwhile, Mitchell Marsh revealed that Maxwell went to Turkey to get a new set of teeth.