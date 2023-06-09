Several Australian cricketers had to return to the field after leaving prematurely following a successful DRS review from India on Day 3 of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at The Oval on Friday. In a rare incident, the Australian cricketers decided to not wait for the third umpire's decision when Mohammed Siraj was given out LBW in the 68th over of the Indian innings. It was the final wicket for India and although the on-field umpire gave him out, the decision was ultimately reversed. The cricketers had to quickly come back to the field as boos rang all around the ground following the incident.

Australia were 23 for one in their second innings at tea on the third day of the World Test Championship Final against India.

Usman Khawaja (13 batting) and Marnus Labuschagne (8 batting) were at the crease.

Mohammed Siraj was the lone wicket-taker for India, removing David Warner for 1.

Australia led India by 196 runs.

Earlier, replying to Australia's 469, India were all out for 296 in 69.4 overs.

Ajinkya Rahane could not score a century (89 off 129 balls) on comeback as he departed in the second over after lunch, brilliantly caught by Cameron Green at gully off skipper Pat Cummins.

Resuming the day on 151 for five, India lost wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat (5) early when Scott Boland cleaned him up. But the pair of Rahane and Shardul Thakur (51) led India's resistance.

(With PTI inputs)