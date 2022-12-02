Australia vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3 Live:Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne struck masterful double centuries on Thursday to put Australia in firm control against an outclassed West Indies, who face an uphill task to save the first Test at Perth Stadium. The hosts declared at an ominous 598-4 soon after tea on day two, allowing Smith, who matched legendary countryman Donald Bradman with a 29th Test ton, to complete the 200-run milestone for the fourth time. Labuschagne made 204 with Smith not out 200. The visitors needed to negotiate 25 overs before stumps and it was a fiery affair, with openers Kraigg Brathwaite and debutant Tagenarine Chanderpaul -- son of West Indies great Shivnarine -- taking nasty blows to the groin and body. But they defiantly clung on to get to the close on 74-0, 524 runs adrift. (LIVE SCORECARD)

