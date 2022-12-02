Australia vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3 Live Updates: West Indies One Down After Losing Tagenarine Chanderpaul vs Australia
Australia vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3 Live: West Indies trailed Australia by 524 runs at stumps on Day 2
Australia vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3 Live:Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne struck masterful double centuries on Thursday to put Australia in firm control against an outclassed West Indies, who face an uphill task to save the first Test at Perth Stadium. The hosts declared at an ominous 598-4 soon after tea on day two, allowing Smith, who matched legendary countryman Donald Bradman with a 29th Test ton, to complete the 200-run milestone for the fourth time. Labuschagne made 204 with Smith not out 200. The visitors needed to negotiate 25 overs before stumps and it was a fiery affair, with openers Kraigg Brathwaite and debutant Tagenarine Chanderpaul -- son of West Indies great Shivnarine -- taking nasty blows to the groin and body. But they defiantly clung on to get to the close on 74-0, 524 runs adrift. (LIVE SCORECARD)
AUS vs WI, 1st Test Day 3
No run.
Goes fuller now and keeps it outside off, Bonner punches it on the up but straight toward short cover.
Good length, angling it in from around off, Nkrumah Bonner presses forward to make the block.
Serves it on a length and around off stump, Bonner defends it off the front foot.
Back of a length and over middle, this one gets up pretty high but it is solidly kept down by Brathwaite.
Length ball, around middle and leg, Brathwaite has a slight shuffle across off stump and blocks it out.
Pitches it up now on off stump, Brathwaite pushes it out towards silly mid off.
A good bumper now, over the stumps and jumping off the surface. Kraigg Brathwaite gets taken aback a bit but manages to get out of the way.
Full and angling onto the pads, Bonner flicks it down to fine leg for a single.
This is bowled fuller and in that channel around off, Nkrumah Bonner shoulders arms.