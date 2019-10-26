 
Australia vs Sri Lanka: Excited Steve Smith Says It's An Honour To Play Again In Australia

Updated: 26 October 2019 18:39 IST

Australia are set to play two back-to-back T20I series at home against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Australia vs Sri Lanka: Excited Steve Smith Says It
Steve Smith is excited to play international cricket in front of the home crowd. © Twitter

Star batsman Steve Smith will take the field for the first time at home in an Australian jersey since the end of his one year ban when Australia face Sri Lanka in the three-match T20I series starting on Sunday. It will also be the first time in three years that Smith will be playing a T20 International for Australia. "It should be good, I can't wait to play. It's a great honour to be back playing here in Australia, I'm excited," Smith was quoted as saying by the International Cricket Council (ICC) website.

Smith is widely considered the best batsman in the world in Test cricket and he justified the tag by smashing a whopping 774 runs in the Ashes in August-September. However, he has had frugal returns in his T20 career for Australia, scoring just 431 runs in 30 matches at 21.55.

Smith, however, said that there could be more continuity in the team with the T20 World Cup approaching.

"I'm sure with the World Cup in a year's time, there's an opportunity to have that continuity. I think we've seen over the years that the T20 format is one where guys are rested a lot. That will probably change leading to the World Cup.

"I think it's a great opportunity for 14 guys who have been picked here to have that continuity and try to perform together and work towards hopefully being part of a World Cup. It starts here this summer. We've got six games straight," Smith said.

Highlights
  • Australia face Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series starting on Sunday
  • Steve Smith is widely considered the best Test batsman in the world
  • Steve Smith has his eyes set on next year's 20-over World Cup
