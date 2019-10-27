Australia vs Sri Lanka: Aaron Finch Lauds Australia's All-Round Show After 134-Run Win Against Sri Lanka

Australia hammered Sri Lanka by 134 runs in the first affair of the three-match rubber in Adelaide on Sunday and home side skipper Aaron Finch lauded his boys for a clinical show against the islanders, who are considered good players of spin bowling. Asked to bat first, Australia rode opener David Warner's maiden ton in the shortest format of the game while Finch and Glen Maxwell also contributed with 62 and 64 runs respectively to guide their team to a massive 233/2 in the allotted 20 overs. Chasing the target, the visitors could only manage 99/9 as the Australian bowlers came out with a splendid show.

Speaking after the match, Finch said: "It was a great start, the way Davey (David Warner) played and how Maxi (Maxwell) went from ball one. Our spinners did an amazing job against good players of spin. It was about doing our things really well, we know when your top order fires, we have a lot of power."

"You always want to start well, a pretty clinical performance," he added.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka skipper Lasith Malinga felt his bowlers were not up to the mark but the contest was a learning experience for his side.

"Our bowlers didn't find the right line and length. We know how good Australia are. It's a good learning experience for us and the young bowlers. We know it's tough conditions and a good team but before the World Cup it's an opportunity for us. We want to complete," he said.

"They have tall fast bowlers, we have to look how we handle it in the next matches," Malinga added.

Both the sides will now meet in the second match at Brisbane on October 30.