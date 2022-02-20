AUS vs SL 5th T20I Live Updates: Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and chose to bat in the fifth and final Twenty20 international against Sri Lanka at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. The home side are looking for a clean sweep against the visitors after winning all four previous games, including a six-wicket win in the last clash on Friday. With bowling spearheads Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc again rested, Jhye Richardson, Daniel Sams and Kane Richardson continue to shoulder the pace attack. Sri Lanka made three changes with Kamil Mishara coming in for underperforming opener Danushka Gunathilaka while Janith Liyanage replaces Dinesh Chandimal at number five. Both are making their debut. Spinner Jeffrey Vandersay, who has been costly in the last two games, was axed with slow left-armer Praveen Jayawickrama taking his place. (Live Scorecard)

