Australia vs Sri Lanka 5th T20I, Live Cricket Score Updates: Sri Lanka Put Australia On The Backfoot Early
AUS vs SL 5th T20I Live Updates: Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and chose to bat in the fifth and final T20I against Sri Lanka at the MCG.
AUS vs SL 5th T20I Live Updates: Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and chose to bat in the fifth and final Twenty20 international against Sri Lanka at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. The home side are looking for a clean sweep against the visitors after winning all four previous games, including a six-wicket win in the last clash on Friday. With bowling spearheads Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc again rested, Jhye Richardson, Daniel Sams and Kane Richardson continue to shoulder the pace attack. Sri Lanka made three changes with Kamil Mishara coming in for underperforming opener Danushka Gunathilaka while Janith Liyanage replaces Dinesh Chandimal at number five. Both are making their debut. Spinner Jeffrey Vandersay, who has been costly in the last two games, was axed with slow left-armer Praveen Jayawickrama taking his place. (Live Scorecard)
1 run.
Shorter now, around off. Marcus Stoinis knocks it down to long off for a single.
FOUR! WOW! What a shot! Quicker, outside off, tad fuller. Marcus Stoinis punches this past cover off the back foot for a cracking boundary.
Tad fuller, outside off. Glenn Maxwell taps it towards cover for a single.
Quicker now, flatter and outside off. Marcus Stoinis stays in the crease and cuts it towards sweeper cover and rotates the strike.
Shorter ball, on middle. Glenn Maxwell swivels and pulls it towards the fielder at deep square leg for a single.
Spin back into the action as Praveen Jayawickrama is back on.
Shorter ball, around middle, shaping back in. Marcus Stoinis looks to pull this but gets beaten on the inside edge.
Back of a length, around off. Marcus Stoinis pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
SIX! BANG! Full delivery now, around off. Marcus Stoinis muscles this over mid off for a biggie! He makes it look so easy!