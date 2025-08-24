Australia vs South Africa Live Updates, 3rd ODI: Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Sunday in Mackay. For the series-finale, regular skipper Temba Bavuma returned to lead to Proteas after missing the second match. Intresetingly, South Africa have benched both of their star players of the second ODI - Matthew Breetzke and Lungi Ngidi. On the other hand, Sean Abbott has replaced Josh Hazlewood in the Australia's lineup. The Proteas have already gained an unassailable 2-0 lead over the Aussies and will now aim for a clean sweep. (Live Scorecard)