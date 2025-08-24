Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs South Africa Live Updates, 3rd ODI: Australia Opt To Bat As South Africa Eye Historic Sweep
Australia vs South Africa Live Updates, 3rd ODI: Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa in the third and final ODI of the three-match series.
Australia vs South Africa Live Score Updates, 3rd ODI
Australia vs South Africa Live Updates, 3rd ODI: Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Sunday in Mackay. For the series-finale, regular skipper Temba Bavuma returned to lead to Proteas after missing the second match. Intresetingly, South Africa have benched both of their star players of the second ODI - Matthew Breetzke and Lungi Ngidi. On the other hand, Sean Abbott has replaced Josh Hazlewood in the Australia's lineup. The Proteas have already gained an unassailable 2-0 lead over the Aussies and will now aim for a clean sweep. (Live Scorecard)
No run.
FOUR! Mitchell Marsh also starts with a boundary! Mulder bashes the hard length from over the wicket, around off, Marsh rises with the bounce and flays at it. Hit a bit uppishly but to the right of the diving cover fielder for a boundary.
Wiaan Mulder to take up the other new ball.
Drags the length back and tucks Travis up for room Head hops to work it off the hips with the angle but fails to lay any bat on it. Wears it on the thigh pad.
FOUR! Fine shot! Pitched up by Kwena, on the off stump, Head does not move his feet much and just gets his hands through the ball. Extends his hands into the drive and hits it back past the bowler for the second boundary of the over.
Jagging back in off the seam, on a hard length, on middle, Travis Head gets on his toes and stabs it down the deck.
Wide! This is sprayed a bit too wide on off, on a good length, left alone by Travis Head. A slightly harsh call as the replays indicate that the ball sneaked just inside the tramline.
At 137.1 kph, on middle and leg, on a nagging length, Head hops to nudge it away but misses on the inside edge. Ouch, Travis gets hit on the unprotected area between the thigh pad and the left pad.
In the channel on off, at 142 kph, on a back of a length. Not that wide for the cut but Travis goes for it and ends up chopping it on the bounce to backward point.
Wide! Sliding down leg again, on a hard length, Travis Head stays inside the line and lets it be.
FOUR! Travis Head and Australia are away! Too straight from Maphaka first up, angled in at the hips from over the wicket, on a back of a length, Head tickles it to the left of deep fine leg. Senuran Muthusamy sprints to his left and puts in the dive but the ball goes under his body and trickles behind into the fence.
We are all set for the final game of the series! The crowd has come in numbers for what is just the second men's international match for Australia here at the Great Barrier Reef Arena. The South African players are in a huddle near the ropes before spreading out to take their respective field positions. Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh are the two openers for the Aussies. Kwena Maphaka has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
South Africa (Playing XI) - Ryan Rickelton (WK), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (C) (In for Matthew Breetzke), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch (In for Lungi Ngidi), Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Kwena Maphaka (In for Nandre Burger).
Australia (Playing XI) - Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (WK), Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly (In for Aaron Hardie), Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Sean Abbott (In for Josh Hazlewood).
The captain of South Africa, Temba Bavuma says that it would have been nice to bat first. Believes that the wicket is on the drier side and does not have much grass. Hopes that the surface will spin a bit more during the day. Informs that Lungi Ngidi and Nandre Burger have been rested to manage their workload. Also informs that Matthew Breetzke has been rested, more as a precautionary measure.
The skipper of Australia, Mitchell Marsh says that they will bat first, something they wanted to do in the previous game as well. Adds that they are mixing things up and even the crowd is happy with them choosing to bat first. Mentions that this looks like a really good wicket. Further says that they will look to put on a big score. Informs that Sean Abbott comes in for Josh Hazlewood, and Cooper Connolly comes in for Aaron Hardie. He says the series has gone South Africa’s way, but it is important to try and get a victory in this third and final game. Admits they have lost the series, but adds that it is another chance to play cricket for Australia. Talks about the great crowds turning out for them throughout the top end and hopes they can finish with a win for the fans today.
TOSS - Temba Bavuma returns to lead South Africa but the toss lands in favour of Mitchell Marsh. Australia elect to BAT first.
The Proteas’ performance has been all the more impressive given the absence of Kagiso Rabada for the series, while skipper Temba Bavuma was rested for workload management in the previous game and is expected to return. Australia, meanwhile, will be desperate for a collective batting effort that has been missing, with Marnus Labuschagne’s form under scrutiny as his last fifty-plus score came in September 2024. Can the Aussies salvage pride and avoid a whitewash, or will South Africa ruthlessly complete the sweep? Stick around to find out.
South Africa have extended their dominance over Australia in the 50-over format, sealing a fifth consecutive series win. Having outplayed the hosts in both matches, the Proteas now eye a clean sweep to stamp their authority. Their bowlers have set the tone, with Keshav Maharaj’s spin masterclass in the opener and Lungi Ngidi’s incisive spell in the second, dismantling the Aussies. With the bat, Matthew Breetzke has stood tall, scoring 57 and 88 in successive games.
Australia have faced tough days with the bat in both matches, getting bundled out for almost identical scores. While it was captain Mitchell Marsh in the opening game, it was Josh Inglis who was the lone warrior with the bat. Worryingly, Australia have now been dismissed for under 200 in each of their last four home ODIs. The home crowd will expect a better batting performance from their team as they look to end the ODI series with a win.