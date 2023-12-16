Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 4 Live Updates: Usman Khawaja (34 not out) and Steve Smith (43 not out) will aim to extend Australia's lead to a massive one in the ongoing first Test against Pakistan on Sunday. The hosts reached stumps on Day 3 in Perth at 84 for 2, building their lead to 300 after bowling out the visitors on the cusp of Tea for 271 in reply to their first innings 487. Veteran spinner Nathan Lyon, who now sits at 499 Test wickets, was the best of the bowlers with figures of 3 for 66, but he was made to wait to reach a milestone that will put him in elite company alongside just seven other players. (Live Scorecard)