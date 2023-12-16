Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 4 Live Score Updates: Australia Aim To Put More Pressure On Pakistan
Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 4 Live: Usman Khawaja (34 not out) and Steve Smith (43 not out) will aim to extend Australia's lead to a massive one on Sunday.
Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 4 Live: Australia aim to maintain dominance.© AFP
Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 4 Live Updates: Usman Khawaja (34 not out) and Steve Smith (43 not out) will aim to extend Australia's lead to a massive one in the ongoing first Test against Pakistan on Sunday. The hosts reached stumps on Day 3 in Perth at 84 for 2, building their lead to 300 after bowling out the visitors on the cusp of Tea for 271 in reply to their first innings 487. Veteran spinner Nathan Lyon, who now sits at 499 Test wickets, was the best of the bowlers with figures of 3 for 66, but he was made to wait to reach a milestone that will put him in elite company alongside just seven other players. (Live Scorecard)
1st Test, Benaud-Qadir Trophy, 2023, Dec 14, 2023
Day 3 | Stumps
AUS
487&84/2 (33.0)
PAK
271
Perth Stadium, Perth
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.55
Batsman
Usman Khawaja
34 (106)
Steven Smith
43* (72)
Bowler
Shaheen Afridi
19/0 (9)
Agha Salman
15/0 (7)
AUS vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Updates
Right then, that is it from a riveting Day 3 of this 'West Test' where Australia still has a firm grip on the game while Pakistan have also shown that they will not go down without a fight. The action moves to Day 4 where we might see this Test go towards a result or even get one. It will start on 17th December, Sunday at 7.50 am IST (2.20 am GMT), but as you know, you can always join us early for all the build-up. Cheers!
Steven Smith is in for an interview. On the blow he took on his left forearm, he replies that it resulted in a minor bruise. Shares that it was challenging out there, and it had gotten dark. Further adds that Shaheen Afridi has a whippy action but is happy to have gotten through that phase. On the possible declaration call, he replies that it is up to the leaders to sort it out. Adds that they are in a good spot, and they will have to bat well in the first session and make calls later.
Pakistan, on the other hand, once again looked solid in the first session with Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam steadying things for them nicely with a 48-run stand before the latter was undone by a beauty from local boy Mitchell Marsh. Imam lost his patience as well and went after Nathan Lyon throwing his wicket away by playing a needless shot. Sarfaraz Ahmed also couldn't do much as he fell victim to a trademark Mitchell Starc inswinger. Agha Salman and Saud Shakeel got some runs under their belt but they still couldn't go past the follow-on score. As the hosts did not enforce the follow-on, Pakistan came out to bowl trailing by 216 runs but Shaheen Afridi and Khurram Shahzad were exceptional in their opening spells getting two early breakthroughs as well. They kept the pressure on and were a bit unlucky to not get more wickets, but they did not let the Aussies completely get away with the game.
Australia started the 'Moving Day' on a positive note as their skipper, Pat Cummins removed the nightwatchman in the very first over. However, they could not build on that and allowed the visitors to create a partnership. The decision to bring Mitchell Marsh into the attack worked like a charm as he got the big fish, Babar Azam which gave renewed energy to the Aussies as they picked up a couple more before Lunch. The trio of Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc took five wickets with the latter ending with three. Nathan Lyon took his 499th Test wicket but will have to wait to achieve the big milestone. The hosts played the waiting game brilliantly with the ball as well as the bat. When they came out for the second innings, they faced a completely different Pakistan attack as David Warner went back for a duck while Marnus Labuschagne took a painful blow on his right hand before getting out for not much. They were made to work hard for every run and they scored their lowest 10-over score in the last 30 years in this format. Steven Smith and Usman Khawaja rode that storm well without giving their wickets and gradually got set and built up a good partnership to get them out of that position and remained unbeaten till Stumps.
An eventful Day comes to an end! Session Summary - 84 runs and 2 wickets in 33 overs. Day 3 is known as the 'Moving Day', and even with a determined and fighting overall effort from Pakistan, this game has moved in favour of the hosts as they lead by 300 runs. Usman Khawaja and Steven Smith have survived a hostile period from the Pakistani pacers and will be looking to extend this lead even further to set up a massive target while the visitors will want to make early inroads and restrict the Aussies from doing that.
Goes wide of the crease for the final delivery and bowls it on a good length, angling back in, on off, Usman Khawaja gets right behind the line and blocks it out solidly to the right of the bowler. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 3!
Switches to over the wicket and goes short now, the line is a bit down leg, Usman Khawaja ducks to let the ball pass.
Tries to surprise the batter by going fuller, outside off, Usman Khawaja is equal to the task as he bunts it towards short cover.
Stays around the wicket and hurls another bumper, over middle, Usman Khawaja comfortably ducks under this one.
Another change in angle as Shaheen Afridi comes in from around the wicket, shortish length, on off, Steven Smith rises with the bounce and steers it to deep point for a single. Australia now lead by 300 runs!
Bangs it in short, around the left shoulder, Steven Smith sways away quickly this time and drops his wrists to let the ball pass.
At the stumps, full again, Usman Khawaja turns this one to short leg again.
Pushed through with the angle, full and on middle, Usman Khawaja defends it off the inner half of the bat to the right of short leg.
Fires it in, full and around off, Usman Khawaja opts to go back in his crease and does enough to keep it out.
Floats it right up, on off, Steven Smith knocks it down the ground to long on and takes a single.
Turning down leg, a bit short, Steven Smith reads it well and shoulders arms.
Darts this one back in, short and around off, Usman Khawaja waits back in his crease and pushes it to the left of point for a single.
Halt! Steven Smith has taken a blow on his left wrist. The physio is in to check on him.
That has taken Smith by surprise! Shaheen Afridi bends his back and digs it in short, at the batter, Steven Smith does not sway away completely and is a bit late to drop his wrists. Takes a glancing blow on his left forearm before the ball deflects towards his left shoulder and drops on the leg side. Smith looks to be in discomfort and the physio is out to tend to him.
Switches to over the wicket and bowls it on a shortish length, over the hips, Usman Khawaja swivels nicely and controls the pull to deep backward square leg for one more run.