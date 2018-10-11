 
Babar Azam's Blinder During Pakistan-Australia Test Sends Twitter Into A Frenzy

Updated: 11 October 2018 22:21 IST

Pakistan bowlers wreaked havoc in Dubai, but Usman Khwaja helped Australia salvage the match

Babar Azam
Babar Azam took a brilliant catch to dismiss Mitchell Starc on the fifth day of the Dubai Test. © Twitter

The first Test match between Australia and Pakistan, held at the Dubai International Stadium, ended in a draw, thanks to a terrific fightback by the Aussie batsmen. Usman Khawaja's composed 141-run knock certainly helped Australia grab the limelight. But the man who took the cake away was Pakistan batsman Babar Azam, who took a stunning catch at forward short-leg to dismiss Mitchell Starc. This happened in the 128th over of the fourth innings, precisely when Starc pushed the ball towards the leg side and Azam dived to his right to pull off this one-handed stunner.

Watch this video:

The Superman-like effort from Babar gathered a lot of praise on social media. 

On the final day of the Test, Australian batsmen, led by opener Usman Khawaja, survived the 90-over Pakistani onslaught. Khawaja batted for eight hours and 44 minutes, facing 302 balls en route to his 141. Along with Usman, skipper Tim Paine (61 not out) and Travis Head (72) also notched up half centuries to save the game for Australia.

The second Test between both the teams will start from October 16 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. 

