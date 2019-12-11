 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Australia vs New Zealand: Australia Unchanged For New Zealand Day-Night Test In Perth

Updated: 11 December 2019 16:42 IST

Australia have never lost at the new Perth Stadium and have won all six day-night Tests they have played.

Australia vs New Zealand: Australia Unchanged For New Zealand Day-Night Test In Perth
Australia will face New Zealand in sauna-like conditions under lights in Perth. © AFP

Australia will field the same team for the third Test in a row when they face New Zealand in sauna-like conditions under lights at Perth - a first under Tim Paine's captaincy. Coach Justin Langer has been working hard to mould a steady XI and after thrashing Pakistan in two recent Tests sees no reason to chop and change for a tougher day-night assignment against the Black Caps. "We've been playing some really good cricket, happy with the way it's going so we're trying to get a consistent team together," Paine told reporters Wednesday.

"And as I touched on after Adelaide (second Test against Pakistan), the great thing is we've got guys that are performing really well.

"That's what we wanted so we're going to go with the same team."

That means Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood again lead the attack, with James Pattinson and Michael Neser missing out.

Paine suggested that might change for the next two Tests in Melbourne and Sydney, which are closer together.

"But at the moment the three big fellas are fit and firing," he said.

Australia have momentum going into Thursday's game. They have never lost at the new Perth Stadium and have won all six day-night Tests they have played.

That includes at Adelaide earlier this month. In contrast, New Zealand last played a day-night Test nearly two years ago against England in Auckland.

Stifling forecast temperatures of 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) over the first three days could also have an impact, particularly on the visitors who are coming off a 1-0 series win against England.

Paine insisted the conditions would not affect his players, who are more accustomed to the Australian summer.

"We're a professional team. Our preparation and recovery is a little bit more important," he said.

"We're all Australians, we're all used to it probably barring me and 'Wadey'," he added, referring to Matthew Wade who plays with Paine for Tasmania, which tends to have cooler temperatures than mainland Australia.

"But it's just part of the job now and it certainly won't affect us. We thrive on these conditions. I think it can be a real advantage to us."

New Zealand have only won three of 31 Tests in Australia and have not claimed a series on the other side of the Tasman since 1985-86.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Australia will field the same team for the third Test in a row
  • Coach Justin Langer has been working hard to mould a steady XI
  • New Zealand have only won three of 31 Tests in Australia
Related Articles
Australia vs New Zealand: Aleem Dar Set To Break Steve Bucknor
Australia vs New Zealand: Aleem Dar Set To Break Steve Bucknor's Record Of Most Tests As Umpire
Ricky Ponting Makes Debut On Twitter, Instagram; Posts Pictures From Net Session With Son
Ricky Ponting Makes Debut On Twitter, Instagram; Posts Pictures From Net Session With Son
"Far Worse Than India": Australian Cricketer On Sydney Weather After Bushfire
"Far Worse Than India": Australian Cricketer On Sydney Weather After Bushfire
Steve Smith Hopeful Of Playing Boxing Day Test On "Safe Pitch" At MCG
Steve Smith Hopeful Of Playing Boxing Day Test On "Safe Pitch" At MCG
"May Backfire": Ian Chappell Warns Australia On Playing 2 Day/Night Tests vs India
"May Backfire": Ian Chappell Warns Australia On Playing 2 Day/Night Tests vs India
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 120
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 04 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.