Australia vs England 2nd T20I Live Score: Pat Cummins Removes Jos Buttler As England Lose Early Wicket
Australia vs England: Australia won the toss and elected to bowl against England in the second T20I at the Manuka Oval in Canberra
2nd T20I Live: Australia opt to bowl against England in Canberra.© AFP
Australia vs England 2nd T20I Live Updates: Australia won the toss and elected to bowl against England in the second T20I at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. After facing a narrow defeat in the opening match, Australia could be boosted by the returns of big guns Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell will all be available for selection. England lead the series 1-0, having duly hit the ground running in a richly entertaining opening T20I in Perth. Jos Buttler, on his return to the side, smashed a brilliant 62, but it was Alex Hales who stole the show with his 51-ball 84 at the Optus Stadium. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates of the 2nd T20I between Australia and England from Manuka Oval in Canberra
2nd T20I, England in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2022, Oct 12, 2022
Play In Progress
AUS
ENG
25/1 (3.5)
Manuka Oval, Canberra
Australia won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 6.52
% chance to win
AUS 59%
ENG 41%
Batsman
Alex Hales
4 (6)
Dawid Malan
4* (4)
Bowler
Josh Hazlewood
18/0 (2)
Pat Cummins
7/1 (1.5)
Topics mentioned in this article
AUS vs ENG, 2nd T20I Live Scorecard
Change. Marcus Stoinis is into the attack now.
SIX! Over the fence! That is a top shot! Cummins from around the wicket, angles it into the middle pole. Malan goes with the angle and heaves it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. A wicket in it but 10 runs too.
This one stays low! Outside off and on a length. Stays low. Goes under the bat as Malan swings after it.
FOUR! That is caressed! Beautiful! Fuller and outside off, Malan waits and then creams it through covers, this one races away to the fence.
Good length and on off, defended.
Well fielded! Fuller and outside off, Malan drives, the fielder at cover-point dives to his right and stops it.
OUT! TAKEN! That is an outstanding catch from Adam Zampa! The dangerous Buttler departs and no review can save him this time! On middle, Buttler looks to heave it over the leg side but it goes off the top edge towards short third man. Adam Zampa never seemed comfortable under it but in the end, he dives forward and takes it nicely. Never easy when it goes so high. Good start for the Aussies.
FOUR! Up and over! Hales gets going now! He is off the mark finally with a boundary. Length and on off, Hales lifts it over cover for a boundary. End of a very expensive over.
Goes full and on the pads, Hales looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
Shorter again and on middle, this is pulled through square leg for only one.
FOUR! Clips the fingertips and goes behind into the fence. Surely that can't be counted as a chance, that was hit like a rocket. Shorter and on middle, this is hammered towards square leg. Marsh leaps, it touches the fingertips and goes behind to the fence.
FOUR! Up and over! Not off the middle but gets the boundary! Fuller and on middle, Buttler lifts it over mid on and it trickles away to the fence.
The ball is moving around a bit! Length and on off, this lands and then comes back in. Buttler looks to push it on the off side but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
Defended! Good length and on off, defended. A good first over by Cummins.
Three! Not timed that well but runs! On middle, this is lofted down the ground towards long on for three.
Fuller and outside off, Buttler pushes it nicely but to covers.
A HUGE APPEAL AND THE FINGER IS RAISED! Buttler reviews! Is it swinging down leg or is it clipping? Looks out to the naked eye! NO BAT! NOT OUT! IT IS MISSING THE LEG POLE! Swinging too much and Buttler survives to fight another day. Can't really blame the umpire on giving that out. This is fuller and it swings in a lot and late from outside off. Buttler shuffles right across and looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. Good review.
Crisply driven but to the fielder! Fuller and on off, Buttler drives it nicely but to mid off.
That came back a long way. The length was shorter and just outside off. Buttler leaves it alone. It goes over the stumps.
A really good end to the over for Josh Hazlewood! Hales makes room and he is followed. Hales looks to push it through covers but misses. Just the five from the over despite a boundary earlier on.