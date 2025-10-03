Australia retained the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy after rain washed out the second Twenty20 against New Zealand on Friday with just two overs of play possible in Mount Maunganui. The match was initially declared a nine-over contest when wet weather delayed the start time by more than two hours at Bay Oval.

However, more rain arrived after Australia reached 15-1, with captain Mitchell Marsh unbeaten on eight.

The tourists won the first match by six wickets on Wednesday and as holders are guaranteed to retain the trophy regardless of the result of the third and final match, on Saturday also at Bay Oval.

Australia have held the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy -- contested in limited-overs series between the local rivals -- since 2019.