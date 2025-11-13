Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday named former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson as their assistant coach for the upcoming IPL 2026. Watson represented Australia in 59 Tests, 190 ODIs, and 58 T20 Internationals, amassing over 10,000 international runs and taking more than 280 wickets across formats. "I am eager to work closely with the coaching group and players to help bring another title to Kolkata," Watson said in a press release. Watson was an integral part of Australia's 2007 and 2015 ICC World Cup-winning squads and played a key role in numerous series victories around the world.

He even enjoyed a stellar IPL career spanning 12 years (2008-2020), with 145 matches and four centuries to his name. He has been a part of victorious IPL sides, including Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.

Following his retirement from cricket, Watson transitioned seamlessly into coaching and mentorship roles within global T20 leagues.

"We are thrilled to welcome Shane Watson to the KKR family. His experience as a player and coach at the highest level will add immense value to our team culture and preparation. His understanding of the T20 format is world-class, and we look forward to his contributions both on and off the field," Venky Mysore, KKR CEO said.

