Michael Clarke, one of the finest batters to have played for Australia, has been diagnosed with skin cancer. Clarke took to social media to share an update on his health while also urging others to get their health checkups done on a regular basis. In a post on Instagram, Clarke wrote: "Skin cancer is real! Especially in Australia. Another one cut out of my nose today. A friendly reminder to get your skin checked. Prevention is better than cure but in my case, regular check-ups and early detection is key. So grateful that @drbishsoliman_ got it early".

Known for his elegant batting and tactical acumen, Clarke played 115 Tests, 245 ODIs, and 34 T20Is between 2004 and 2015, leading Australia in both Test and ODI formats. Clarke led Australia in 74 Tests (47 wins, 16 losses) and 139 ODIs.

Under his leadership, Australia reclaimed the Ashes in 2013-14 (5-0) and won the 2015 World Cup. Known for his aggressive tactics and resilience, Clarke went down in history as one of the finest batters to play for Australia.

What Causes Skin Cancer?

Skin cancer is caused by the uncontrolled growth of abnormal skin cells, primarily due to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun or tanning beds. It is the most common form of cancer globally, with early detection and treatment being critical for successful outcomes.

Australia has the highest skin cancer rates in the world, primarily due to its high UV radiation levels, proximity to the equator, and a large fair-skinned population. As per statistics, at least 2 in 3 Australians will be diagnosed with some form of skin cancer by age 70.