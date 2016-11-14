 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Aussie Umpire Hospitalised Due to Dehydration During Ranji Tie

Updated: 14 November 2016 16:38 IST

Sam Nogajski complained of stomach ache and vomiting before the start of the second day's play here and was admitted to a local hospital as a precautionary measure.

Aussie Umpire Hospitalised Due to Dehydration During Ranji Tie
The doctors have advised Sam Nogajski to visit Bengaluru for treatment. © AFP

Australian umpire Sam Nogajski on Monday discontinued officiating in a Ranji Trophy match between Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai, as he was hospitalized for dehydration with his Indian counterpart Virender Sharma doing duty from both ends.

The Aussie umpire complained of stomach ache and vomiting before the start of the second day's play here and was admitted to a local hospital as a precautionary measure.

"The umpire has been admitted in a local hospital at 7 am after he complained of loose motion and stomach ache. The doctors attending him said it is a case of dehydration," KSCA Mysuru Convener Balachandra told PTI here.

Earlier, KSCA officials were optimistic of Nogajski making a comeback post-lunch session, but a report issued by the hospital authorities suggested complete rest.

"We were hopeful of Nogajski making a comeback and officiating from post-lunch session, but the doctors, in their bulletin, advised Nagojski complete rest," Balachandra said. "It also means he will not officiate in the match any further," he added.

The doctors have advised Nogajski to visit Bengaluru for treatment, Balachandra said.

"Nogajski will be taken to Bengaluru tomorrow where he will be again put under medical observation."

Replying to a query, Balchandra said a local umpire has been replaced, but he is officiating only as leg umpire, whereas Virendra Sharma is officiating from both ends of the wicket.

"A local umpire has been replaced, but officiating as a leg umpire. Virendra Sharma is officiating from both ends as straight umpire," he said.

This is not the first time an umpire has officiated from both ends of the wicket, Balachandra said.

Topics : Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sam Nogajski complained of stomach ache and vomiting
  • The Aussie was admitted to a local hospital as a precautionary measure
  • The incident occurred ahead of Ranji Tropy match between UP and Mumbai
Related Articles
Shikhar Dhawan Bowled Over by East Khasi Landscape
Shikhar Dhawan Bowled Over by East Khasi Landscape
ICC Awards: Ravichandran Ashwin Named Test Cricketer of The Year 2016 And Also Cricketer Of The Year
ICC Awards: Ravichandran Ashwin Named Test Cricketer of The Year 2016 And Also Cricketer Of The Year
ICC Awards: Virat Kohli Does Not Make It To ICC's Test Team Of The Year For 2016
ICC Awards: Virat Kohli Does Not Make It To ICC's Test Team Of The Year For 2016
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.