Aus v Pak: Cricket Commentator Mark Nicholas Hospitalised With Suspected Burst Appendix

Updated: 26 December 2016 16:32 IST

According to The Western Australian newspaper, Mark Nicholas had to be taken away by ambulance after what is being believed to be a burst appendix.

Mark Nicholas, who was born in England, played English County cricket for Hampshire. © Twitter

Mark Nicholas, a member of the Channel Nine cricket commentary team in Australia, was hospitalised with a suspected appendix ailment on the first day of the second cricket test between Australia and Pakistan in Melbourne on Monday.

According to The Western Australian newspaper, Nicholas had to be taken away by ambulance after what is being believed to be a burst appendix.

Nicholas, 59, was attended to by paramedics after he fell sick in the commentary box and had subsequently to be hospitalised.

Nicholas, who was born in England, played English County cricket for Hampshire.

A Channel Nine statement subsequently said that Nicholas was "doing much better this evening and is in good spirits. He wants to thank the MCG staff for all of their help and the Channel Nine viewers and cricket community for their good wishes."

