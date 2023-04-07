Star India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli is regarded by many as the best batter of his generation. Kohli, who caught the limelight after leading India to the U-19 World Cup title in 2008, made his India debut in 2009 and the rest is history. In a recent appearance on the RCB podcast, Kohli revealed a funny interaction with a fan in 2014 when he was on a flight with the Indian team from Delhi to Kochi. Kohli recalled that the fan asked him to score a century in the next game.

"This incident was around 2014 when I wasn't getting much runs and was dismissed cheaply in the couple of one-day internationals. We were on a flight from Kochi to Delhi and the team was allotted seats in the front rows. A guy walked in who was a huge MS Dhoni fan and was from Chennai. So just as I got up from my seat, that guy saw me and went 'Kohli, what's going on? 'I expect a hundred from you in the next game'," Kohli recalled.

Kohli added that since he was a young player back then, he came up with a sharp, but practical response.

"I was young that flicked the switch in me. I said let's have a conversation. I asked him which company did he work for and what was his position, and told him that he should become the chairman in next three months. When he said how was that possible, I tried to make him understand that even I was trying hard but it isn't a video game," he added.

Kohli signed off by saying that the fan even tried to give captaincy tips to MS Dhoni and that everyone including the fan broke into laughter after the players referred to him as their "coach".

Sponsored by Vuukle

"He met MS and was obviously excited. But then he just started talking about team combination and captaincy and started giving tips. Dhoni was pretty patient and was hearing nicely. Till then the entire team started shouting, 'Coach! Coach!' as he was trying to coach everyone and that's when he laughed it off and went back to his seat. It was a funny moment," he concluded.