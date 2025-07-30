From the time the India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup (on September 14) was announced, there has been a severe backlash. Emotions are still running high after 26 people were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's popular tourist hub of Pahalgam in April. The gruesome killings even led to a brief military showdown between the two countries. Months later, the cricket teams of the two nations will clash in the Asia Cup.

Madan Lal, member of 1983 World Cup-winning team, made a fervent appeal over cricket continuing between the two nations despite such backlash.

"Those who have lost their near and dear ones, ask them what they are feeling. They have been scarred for life. This is our habit that people forget such incidents, when it comes to cricket matches, when it comes to finance, when it comes to ICC tournaments. It's going to be the same. But if you ask me, I will never have any tie with Pakistan," Madan Lal said on 'The Last Word' on NDTV.

When asked the reason behind not going for a total ban regarding playing Pakistan, Madan Lal said: "Because we are not strong enough to take a decision. It's as simple as that. You take the decision that 'we will never play Pakistan'. It's an old habit in our country, we tend to forget such things 10-50 days after the incident. For the people, who have lost their near and dear ones, this is wrong. But the decision has been made by the BCCI, the government, the public did not decided. If you take public's decision, they will say never play against Pakistan."

However, top sources have confirmed to NDTV that the clash, which is supposed to happen on September 14, will not be cancelled. "This is not a bilateral contest but a match in a multi-nation tournament. If India does not play or forfeit the match, it will give Pakistan a huge advantage. This will be like giving them a walkover, which is not desirable," sources said.

The sports ministry has said they following a 'wait and watch' approach regarding the Asia Cup clash.

"As of now, the BCCI does not come under the purview of the sports ministry as the National Sports Governance Bill is still to be passed. So, the ministry doesn't have a say, but we will wait and see how the BCCI responds to public sentiment," a sports ministry source told PTI.