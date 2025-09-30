Hero of India's Asia Cup 2025 final win, Tilak Varma, has played down the 'Operation Tilak' tagline that went viral on social media after his match-winning knock against Pakistan in the summit clash on Sunday. Fans and experts hailed Tilak on social media for anchoring India's chase with composure and panache, especially after the team was tottering at 20/3 in pursuit of 147. The 22-year-old southpaw made an unbeaten 69 to guide India to a five-wicket win over Pakistan, despite admitting that he aced an initial bout of pressure and verbal volleys by Pakistan players.

Speaking at a press conference in Hyderabad, Tilak reacted to the viral 'Operation Tilak' tagline. He also pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had labelled India's win over Pakistan as 'Operation Sindoor on the games field'.

"First of all, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it Operation Sindoor, but to call it Operation Tilak is a huge thing. In sports, we represent our country. At the right moment and the right time, I got an opportunity. I am feeling so great that I have done something for my country," said Tilak, who reached Hyderabad on Monday amid a rousing reception from fans at the airport.

The youngster suggested that India won the match because they were able to stitch together partnerships on a not-so-easy pitch to bat on.

"I agree with Surya bhai's statement of 'no rivalry' but this is sports and we knew that they will come prepared for the final.

"We were expecting that and we were prepared when they took the pace off the ball and the pitch was also not easy to bat on. We made some good partnerships and won the match and are proud of that," he noted.

On being compared to Virat Kohli, the original 'chase master', the 22-year-old refused to get carried away.

"It is always a matter of pride when you get spoken in the same breath as a legend like Virat bhai. But my focus is just winning the matches for the country," he said.