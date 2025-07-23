The impasse with regards to Asian Cricket Council (ACC) seemed to have been broken as the BCCI is all set to attend the meeting in Dhaka albeit virtually after initial threat of boycotting the event to be presided by PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi. The deadlock regarding the venue of Asia Cup T20, which BCCI is supposed to host, will certainly come up for discussion with UAE having grounds in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah emerging as a strong contender. The other country in line to host is Sri Lanka as India will not travel to Bangladesh.

"BCCI will be represented virtually by its vice-president Rajeev Shukla, who is the designated ACC board member. Since the venue with regards to Asia Cup needs to be zeroed in on, BCCI decided to attend the meeting virtually," an ACC source told PTI.

The BCCI, which has already put its Bangladesh tour in August on hold, had earlier asked the continental body to shift the venue. The Indian board is skeptical about travelling to the neighbouring nation due to political unrest and absence of a stable government.

There was a possibility of BCCI, the Afghanistan Cricket Board and SLC boycotting the ACC meeting and without three permanent Test playing nations, there wouldn't have been a quorum and the meeting itself would have been deemed invalid.

PCB chairman Naqvi is already in Dhaka for the meeting along with a host of other member nations.

A BCB representative on conditions of anonymity told PTI that they completely understand the current situation.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board is merely a facilitator for the meeting. We are only providing logistical support for the meeting. We have kept a liaison officer who is co-ordinating with representatives of member nations, arranging for their travel and stay," a BCB source added.