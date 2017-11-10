 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Ashes 2017: James Anderson Replaces Ben Stokes As England Vice-Captain

Updated: 10 November 2017 20:13 IST

James Anderson, 35, who has 506 Test wickets, was promoted as understudy to captain Joe Root ahead of fellow paceman Stuart Broad and ex-skipper Alastair Cook.

Ashes 2017: James Anderson Replaces Ben Stokes As England Vice-Captain
James Anderson has replaced Ben Stokes as England's vice-captain. © AFP

James Anderson, England's premier fast bowler, was appointed as the vice-captain for the Ashes 2017 series against hosts Australia on Friday. Anderson replaces Stokes, who is currently suspended following a nightclub brawl. Stokes is awaiting the outcome of a police investigation into his involvement in the fight outside a Bristol nightclub on September 25. Anderson, 35, who has 506 Test wickets, was promoted as understudy to captain Joe Root ahead of fellow paceman Stuart Broad and ex-skipper Alastair Cook.

Coach Trevor Bayliss previously said he was planning for an Ashes series without Stokes, who is running out of time ahead of the first Test in Brisbane from November 23.

Lancashire bowling great Anderson is embarking on his fourth Test tour of Australia, and he looks likely to play a key role as England's bowlers hit injury problems.

Nottinghamshire speedster Jake Ball is to have a scan after he injured his right ankle on Thursday during England's warm-up game against a Cricket Australia XI in Adelaide.

It follows a knee injury which ruled paceman Steven Finn out of the tour.

Surrey all-rounder Tom Curran has arrived as Finn's tour replacement, while all-rounder Moeen Ali continues to recover from a side strain.

(With AFP Inputs)

Topics : England Australia James Michael Anderson Benjamin Andrew Stokes Cricket
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • James Anderson named England vice-captain
  • Anderson replaces Ben Stokes as England vice-captain
  • Anderson is England's all-time leading wicket taker
Related Articles
James Anderson Open To England's Vacant Vice-Captaincy
James Anderson Open To England's Vacant Vice-Captaincy
James Anderson Claims Four As England Draw Ashes Tour Opener
James Anderson Claims Four As England Draw Ashes Tour Opener
Couple Get Engaged On Live TV, Steal James Anderson's Thunder
Couple Get Engaged On Live TV, Steal James Anderson's Thunder
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 09 November 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.