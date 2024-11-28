The Indian men's cricket team met Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese ahead of the 2-day practice match in Canberra. India's returning skipper Rohit Sharma introduced Mr. Albanese to the entire Indian team. Though it was only for a brief period that the Australian PM met members of the Indian team, he did have some 'spicy' talks with Virat Kohli. In a video that has surfaced on social media, Mr. Albanese was seen having a cheeky conversation with Virat, where he lauded the Indian cricket icon's performance at Perth in the first Test.

"Good time at Perth. Bloody hell, as if we were not suffering enough at point," the Australian Prime Minister said as he met the Indian team. It was Kohli's reply that won everyone's hearts on social media. "Always got to add some spice to it," Kohli said in response.

Bro is cooking even Australia's Prime Minister pic.twitter.com/bcSF4rxHl0 —(@DilipVK18) November 28, 2024

The practice match has been scheduled ahead of the Indian team's pink-ball contest against Australia in Adelaide.

Big challenge ahead for the PM's XI at Manuka Oval this week against an amazing Indian side.



But as I said to PM @narendramodi, I'm backing the Aussies to get the job done. pic.twitter.com/zEHdnjQDLS — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) November 28, 2024

“The squad contains a mix of experience combined with some promising emerging players in Australian cricket. The Prime Minister's XI match presents an opportunity for a highly-talented squad to impress against a strong Indian team in their only pink-ball hit out prior to the second Test,” Cricket Australia's chief selector George Bailey said.

“We are utilising the opportunity to maintain Scott Boland's match fitness in his preparations as part of the Test squad. We thank the Prime Minister for his input into the squad which sees some of the country's most exciting young cricketers mixed with some highly experienced players,” he added.

Prime Minister's XI squad: Jack Edwards (c), Charlie Anderson, Mahli Beardman, Scott Boland, Jack Clayton, Aidan O'Connor, Ollie Davies, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Harper, Hanno Jacobs, Sam Konstas, Lloyd Pope, Matthew Renshaw, Jem Ryan

India didn't have a memorable outing at Adelaide the last time for a pink-ball Test (in 2020), they were famously bowled out for 36 runs in the second innings. Though India wen on to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that year, the ghosts of that collapse still haunt the team.