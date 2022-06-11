After a brilliant display in the 2022 Under-19 World Cup, South African youngster Dewald Brevis was picked up by Mumbai Indians ahead of the Indian Premier League 2022 season. Although MI finished bottom of the table in a disappointing campaign, Brevis shone in the few chances he got, showing plenty of promise for the future. The youngster was extremely happy about his experience with the five-time IPL champion and lauded Rohit Sharma's captaincy, saying that he is a great leader on and off the pitch.

"As a player I couldn't have asked for a better captain," Brevis told NDTV in an exclusive interview when asked about Rohit Sharma's leadership.

"He backed me and supported me as a young player. He allowed me to be myself and go out there and enjoy the game," the 19-year-old elaborated.

"He is a captain that wants the best out of everybody. I think he is a great leader on and off the field," he went on to say.

"There is so much to learn from his captaincy and knowledge of the game. He is an exceptional captain," Brevis said.

He was also all praise for the environment created by Mumbai Indians.

Promoted

"The MI team atmosphere was amazing on and off the field. There was always lots of fun, laughter and bonding between everyone in the MI family. It is such a great honour for me to be part of MI," he said.

"MI made me feel part of the family. I felt so welcome and comfortable in this team. I could be myself in front of everyone," he added.