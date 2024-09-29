Arun Singh Dhumal and Avishek Dalmiya have been re-elected as members of the IPL Governing Council, said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after its 93rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) happened in Bengaluru on Sunday. The development means Dhumal will continue as the IPL chairman for another year, especially with a mega auction happening later this year and the retention rules being announced on Saturday. V Chamundeswaranath, a former Andhra and South Zone cricketer, was nominated by the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) as a player representative and was inducted to the IPL Governing Council at the AGM.

BCCI also said the recommendations of the IPL Governing Council with respect to the player auction cycle 2025-2027 were approved at the AGM. This included the provisions of player retentions, right to match card, salary cap, etc.

For the 2025 IPL Mega auction, franchises can retain a total of six players from their existing squad and have time till October 31 to decide on it. This can be done either via retention or by using the Right to Match (RTM) option - with five capped players (Indian & Overseas) and a maximum of 2 uncapped players eligible for retention by the ten teams.

The auction purse for the ten franchises has been set at INR 120 Crore for IPL 2025, with each playing member (Including the Impact Player) getting a match fee of INR 7.5 Lakhs per match, as well as the impact player rule continuing till IPL 2027 season.

The members of the General Body appreciated the efforts of the office bearers for the work undertaken with respect to the new National Cricket Academy campus, the Centre of Excellence, which was inaugurated over the weekend in Bengaluru.

The audited accounts for FY 2023-24 were passed and adopted by the General Body, as well as the Annual Budget of FY 2024-25 being approved. The General Body also unanimously resolved to maintain BCCI's legal status as a society, and further decided that the tournaments of the BCCI, including IPL, shall not be converted to a company.

