Working his way Working his way towards developing a more meaningful cricketing career, Mumbai Indians all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar, also the son of Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar, made heads turn with his performance in the second round of the Dr (Capt) K Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament, an invitational competition organised by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) that kicked off on Tuesday. Arjun, playing for Goa in the tournament, came up against a strong Maharashtra side. The left-arm pacer quickly turned into his team's wrecker-in-chief, dismissing opening batter Anirudha Sabale on the very first ball.

That was just the start for Arjun, who later dismissed Sabale's opening partner Mahesh Mhaske LBW. The incredible start that Goa got against Maharashtra, thanks to Arjun, saw the confidence rub onto other players as well.

Arjun's teammate Lakhmesh Pawane removed Yash Kshirsagar, before Tendulkar brought up his third wicket of the innings, shattering Digvijay Patil's stumps to leave Maharashtra in absolute disarray at 15-4.

Maharashtra then started to forge a little bit of a partnership, with Mehul Patel attempting to hold the innings together. But, Mehul struggled to find ample support from the other end of the pitch. Tendulkar returned into action to dismiss Mehul in the 39th over of the innings, making the batter his fourth and Maharashtra's ninth wicket to fall, for 54.

Arjun Tendulkar Took Five Wicket in a Local Tournament after returning To The Cricket after 7 Month. pic.twitter.com/G7RWzxaGhI — яιşнí. (@BellaDon_3z) September 10, 2025

Tendulkar then sent the No. 11 batter Nadeem Shaikh packing by getting him caught by Deepraj Gaonkar, completing his 5-wicket haul. Maharashtra, in the process, were bundled out for just 136.

With the bat, Goa scored 333 runs in the first innings, with Arjun contributing 36 runs off 44 balls after coming out to bat at the No. 9 spot. Abhinav Tejrana (77), Darshan Misal (61) and Mohit Redkar (58) were the top-scoring batters for Goa in the innings.

Tendulkar has also featured for Maharashtra in the domestic circuit in the past, playing for them in two Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournaments. He moved to Goa in 2022.

It was the first competitive match for Arjun Tendulkar after his engagement to family friend Saniyaa Chandok was announced. Arjun had returned to competitive cricket after a 7-month absence.