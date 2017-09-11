Arjun Tendulkar In Mumbai Squad For Invitational U-19 Tourney

Arjun Tendulkar has been selected to represent Mumbai in the tournament

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, has been selected to represent Mumbai in the 5th Late Shri J Y Lele All India Under-19 Invitational One Day tournament. The tournament, although not a BCCI event, will be played from September 16 to 23 at Vadodara. Arjun (17) has been selected to represent Mumbai in the tournament, MCA sources said. Mumbai is sending an 18-member squad for the ODI competition.

Besides Arjun, the other members of the team are Agni Chopra, Divyansh Saxena, Bhupen Lalwani, Anjdeep Lad, Sagar Chabaria, Shoeb Khan, Satyalaksha Jain, Vedant Murkar, Dhruv Brid, Tanush Kotian, Nakul Mehta, Farhan Kazi, Atharva Ankolekar, Abhimanyu Vashisht, Saksham Parashar, Saksham Jha and Sylvester Dsouza.

Arjun had hit headlines after he became a net bowler for the women's Indian cricket team on eve of their World Cup final against England, which they lost by mere nine runs, in July.