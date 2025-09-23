Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid are two of the most well-known cricketers in the world. Their sons Arjun and Samit are also striving hard to make it big in the sport. Arjun is an IPL player too. Recently, the two faced off in the K Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament. Arjun Tendulkar, who is a Mumbai Indians player, even dismissed Samit Dravid. Samit Dravid hit two boundaries in his innings of 9 runs off 26 balls before Arjun dismissed him, with Kashab Bakle taking the catch. Arjun was playing for Goa against KSCA Secretary's XI.

The Dr (Capt) K Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament is an invitational competition organised by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) that kicked off earlier this month.

Rahul Dravid's son Samit Dravid was dismissed by Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar, today, in the K.Thimmapaiah Trophy conducted by the KSCA. pic.twitter.com/66XYApit2M — Ramachandra.M| ರಾಮಚಂದ್ರ.ಎಮ್ (@nanuramu) September 22, 2025

In the first match of the tournament, Arjun returned with a fifer.

In August, Arjun got engaged to Saaniya Chandhok. Social media went into overdrive after news of the young cricketer taking a major step in his personal life surfaced. However, no official statement was released by the families of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok. However, Sachin confirmed the development recently.

In an 'Ask Me Anything' session on a social media platform on Monday, Sachin was asked: "Did Arjun really get engaged??"

The cricket legend replied: "Yes, he did, and we are all very excited for the new phase in his life."

Saaniya is the granddaughter of prominent Mumbai entrepreneur Ravi Ghai. The Ghai family is well-known for its contributions to the hospitality and food industries. They are the owners of the InterContinental hotel and Brooklyn Creamery. The report also claimed that Arjun and Saaniya got engaged privately, with only close friends and family from both sides attending the ceremony.

Notably, Arjun is a left-arm pacer who can also make valuable contributions with the bat. He plies his trade for Goa in domestic cricket. In 17 First-Class games, he has picked up 37 wickets while also scoring 532 runs.

Arjun has played 24 T20s, taking 27 wickets and scoring 119 runs. He has featured in 18 one-dayers (List A), claiming 25 wickets and scoring 102 run