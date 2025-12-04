Former New Zealand pacer Tim Southee, who is currently leading the Sharjah Warriorz in the ongoing edition of the ILT20, spoke about the greatness of Indian duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The Indian stalwarts, who have retired from the Tests and T20Is, are looking forward the play the 2027 World Cup. However, the road to the prestigious cricket event is filled with hardships with the age being a major factor. Southee stated that age should not be the criteria as both Rohit and Virat have proved themselves numerous times.

“Kohli is arguably the best ever one-day batsman and if he's still performing then why not. Rohit (too) had scored 100 some days ago in Australia, so they're still performing. So, as long as they're still performing and still contributing to the side then I believe age is only a number," said Southee while speaking to NDTV on the sidelines of ILT20.

“I guess that's their decision, if they feel like they can still do everything that's required to play at the highest level then why not. Like I said you've got Virat Kohli who's arguably the best ever one-day batsman that's played the game and if he's available for the one-day World Cup then I imagine they'll want him to play," he added.

India lost 0-2 in the recently-concluded Test series against South Africa. It was the second whitewash for India in Test cricket at home in just one year as they earlier lost to New Zealand 0-3.

Southee stated that the retirements of Virat, Rohit and Ravichandran Ashwin has caused a deep impact on the Indian team.

“India have lost a lot of experience, they're probably in a bit of a rebuilding phase from where they were 12 months ago when we went there, they still had a lot of experience in the side that we played,” Southee said.

“But you take out Rohit, Ashwin, Kohli, there's a lot of experience, a lot of knowledge in those guys, so I think for them it's about the other guys growing as players… it's probably just a bit of a transition period from where they were and the experience they had to where they are now," he added.

Meanwhile in the ILT20, Liam Livingstone lit up the Sharjah Cricket Stadium with a rampant 82-run blitz off 38 deliveries as Abu Dhabi Knight Riders claimed a 39-run win over Sharjah Warriorz in their opening fixture of the World ILT20.

