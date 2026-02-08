Ever since Gautam Gambhir has taken up the post of India's head coach, the state of his relationship with star batter Virat Kohli has been a constant topic of conversation among the cricket fraternity. Gambhir and Kohli infamously clashed on numerous occasions during the Indian Premier League (IPL), and reports have emerged that the duo don't share the best of relationships even now. On this matter, Devajit Saikia - Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary - has spoken out.

Saikia denied all rumours and reports that Gambhir and Kohli may be "fighting".

"I have never seen them (Kohli and Gambhir) fighting. They are in a very good cordial relationship," said Saikia, speaking on the India Today podcast.

"IPL? Maybe I didn't see that match because I was with them when they were representing the country," Saikia added.

During Gambhir's tenure, Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2025. Kohli's spot in India's ODI playing XI for the 2027 World Cup has been a topic of contention amongst experts and fans alike, something that has reduced in recent weeks due to the legendary batter's impeccable form.

At the age of 37, Kohli is now arguably in the best form of his ODI career. He has smashed three centuries and a score of 93 across his last six ODIs for India.

Another aspect that has led to chatter surrounding the relationship shared by Kohli and Gambhir has been the BCCI's strict stance on senior players playing domestic cricket when not on international duty.

Over the last year, Kohli has appeared in both the Ranji Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy after gaps of several years.

Despite reports of friction between the two, Gambhir and Kohli have already worked together in delivering India an ICC trophy, in the form of the Champions Trophy 2025.