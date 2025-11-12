Bollywood actress and TV star Shehnaaz Gill recently addressed speculations about her being related to Indian cricket star Shubman Gill. Shehnaaz rose to fame after her stint in the 13th season of the reality show Bigg Boss. Following that, she appeared in several music videos and made her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Many fans have speculated that Shehnaaz and Shubman might be related to each other, given that they share the same surname.

Shehnaaz recently featured on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, where she was asked about the rumored connection. She responded playfully, saying Shubman must be her brother since they both hail from the same region.

"He must be my brother. He's probably from that side, maybe from our side, from the Amritsar side. So when he trends, my trend also runs in between. It's true, there must be some connection of brother and sister," said Shehnaaz.

"I asked myself, and this is the answer I got-that we belong to the same side. So yes, there must be some connection. That's good. He's playing well. Yes, and he's very lovely (bohot pyara hai)," she added.

Meanwhile, former India captain Sourav Ganguly praised Shubman Gill, calling him "a perfect captain." He lauded Gill's batting and wished him success ahead of the upcoming India versus South Africa two-Test series, scheduled to begin on Friday.

"Shubman Gill is a fantastic batter and a perfect captain. He captained India remarkably in England. As a young boy, going to England and captaining there is not easy. He is a perfect captain and will continue to do well for India. My good wishes to him. Gill is an all-format player and a fantastic talent. I wish him all the best," Ganguly said.

In his debut series as Test captain, Gill led India to a 2-2 draw against a full-strength England side. The 26-year-old scored 754 runs across five Tests, including four centuries-the most by any batter in a Test series between India and England. He also surpassed Sunil Gavaskar's record of 732 runs, setting a new benchmark for the most runs scored by an Indian captain in a Test series, a record Gavaskar had set against the West Indies in 1978-79.

(With ANI inputs)