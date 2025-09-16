Team India's hunt for a new jersey sponsor didn't last for long as Apollo Tyres won the sponsorship rights, replacing Dream 11. A senior BCCI official confirmed the development to PTI on Tuesday. The BCCI was left without a shirt sponsor for the team after the government banned real-money gaming platforms, including Dream 11, under a new legislation. The team is currently playing the Asia Cup in Dubai without a title sponsor. NDTV sources have confirmed that Apollo Tyres will be shelling out approximately Rs 4.5 crores per game as part of the sponsorship deal, which is significantly higher in comparison to the Rs 4 crore that Dream11 were paying the Indian board.

The deal, which concludes in 2027, would see the BCCI earn around Rs 600 crore.

As per Times of India, Canva and JK Tyre were the other two brands interested in sponsoring the Indian team, but lost the 3-way battle. It was also claimed that Birla Optus Paints were interested in putting their name in the hat but weren't keen on participating in a bidding process.

"The deal has been signed with Apollo Tyres. We will announce it soon," said a senior BCCI official.

Dream11's exit came after the Online Gaming bill was passed in the parliament. The sudden exit of Dream11 also made the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) set stricter rules for brands interested in sponsoring the Indian team.

The BCCI made it clear before rolling out the bidding process that brands belonging to gaming, betting, crypto and tobacco were prohibited from bidding. Athleisure and sportswear manufacturers, banking, financial companies, non-alcoholic cold beverages, fans, mixer grinders, safety locks and insurance companies were also labelled 'ineligible'.

It isn't yet known if the Indian men's cricket team, which is playing in the Asia Cup in UAE, will get new jerseys with Apollo's name on it in the middle of the tournament. However, the Indian women's cricket team is likely to play with the new Apollo Tyres jerseys in the upcoming T20 World Cup.