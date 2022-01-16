A day after Virat Kohli quit as India's Test captain, Anushka Sharma took to social media to laud her husband and also recalled his journey as the national team's red-ball skipper. Taking to Instagram, she posted two photos including a cute couple selfie. The Bollywood star also opened up about the day when Kohli had first informed her that he would be taking up Test cricket's captaincy due to MS Dhoni's decision to retire from the format. "I remember the day in 2014 when you told me that you have been made the captain as MS had decided to retire from test cricket. I remember MS, you & I having a chat later that day & him joking about how quickly your beard will start turning grey. We all had a good laugh about it", she wrote.

The actress went on to explain Kohli's growth as national team captain and also stated that she was proud of him.

"Since that day, I've seen more than just your beard turning grey. I've seen growth. Immense growth. Around you & within you. And yes, I am very proud of your growth as the captain of the Indian National Cricket team & what achievements the team had under your leadership. But I'm more proud of the growth you achieved within you. In 2014 we were so young & naive. Thinking that just good intentions, positive drive & motives can take you ahead in life. They definitely do but, not without challenges. A lot of these challenges that you faced were not always on the field."

"But then, this is life right? It tests you in places where you least expect it to but where you need it the most. And my love, I am so proud of you for not letting anything come in the way of your good intentions. You led by example & gave winning on field every ounce of your energy to the extent that after some losses I've sat next to you with tears in your eyes, while you wondered if there's still something more you could have done."

"This is who you are & this is what you expected from everyone. You've been unconventional & straightforward. Pretence is your foe & this is what makes you great in my eyes & the eyes of your admirers. Because underneath all this were your pure, unadulterated intentions always. And not everyone will be able to truly understand that."

"Like I've said, truly blessed are those who tried to get to know you beneath what meets the eye. You are not perfect & have your flaws but then again when did you ever try to conceal that? What you did was to always stand up for doing the right thing, the harder thing, always! You held on to nothing with greed, not even this position & I know that. Because when one holds on to something so tightly they limit themselves & you, my love, are limitless. Our daughter will see the learning of these 7 years in the father that you are to her. You did good".

Here is the post, which she posted on Instagram:

Kohli quit as Test captain on Saturday after India's 1-2 defeat to South Africa in a three-match red-ball series.

Kohli had also stepped down as India's T20I captain after the T20 World Cup last year and was soon also removed from the ODI captaincy with BCCI appointing Rohit Sharma as full-time white-ball skipper in December.