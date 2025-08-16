After a thrilling 2-2 draw in the England Test series, the Indian cricket team now gears up for the Asia Cup that is set to be played in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to 28. India will take the confidence of a terrific show in England to the T20 event as the defending champions will aim to clinch a record-extending 9th title. India had won the title in 2023 after defeating Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the summit clash in Colombo.

The squad for the continental event is set to be picked on August 19, claimed a Times of India report. It also stated that players like Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer are likely to be ignored for the event with the team management aiming to persist with the current T20I opening pair of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma.

Both Gill and Jaiswal last played a T20I match for India around a year ago. On the other hand, Iyer last played for India in the format in December 2023. He now only gets to play ODIs for India while the duo of Gill and Jaiswal is part of the national team in Tests as well.

If the report turns out to be true and Iyer is overlooked again, it will be another heartbreak for the player as he was also not picked for the the recently-concluded England Test series.

Talking about Gill, he outshone every other batter with his game in the Test matches. Jaiswal too had a good outing in England.

Gill was named the Player of the Series in the five Tests vs England, having amassed a staggering 754 runs at an average of 75.40 which included four centuries.

He was the standout performer in India's historic victory at Edgbaston, smashing a colossal 269 in the first innings and a 161 in the second innings to set up a mammoth 336-run win. The star batter was also awarded the ICC Men's Player of the Month for July 2025.

On the other hand, Jaiswal piled up 411 runs in 5 matches at an average of 41.10. He smashed two hundreds and two fifties. The highest score of Jaiswal in the series was 118. He started the series with a century at Headingley and ended it with another ton at The Oval.

