Andrew Strauss Steps Down As England Director Of Cricket

Andrew Strauss on Wednesday stepped down from his position as director of England Cricket after three and a half years in the role. Having spent time away from day-to-day duties this summer he will now take a more flexible role with the ECB, initially supporting Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison in the process of recruiting a full-time successor. Andy Flower, who has covered the role for the last four months, will continue in his interim capacity until December with the intention of joining the Lions in India in January. A full-time appointment will be made before England's West Indies tour in the New Year. Explaining the decision, Andrew Strauss said, "After three and a half incredible years with the ECB, I have taken the difficult decision to step down from my role as Director of England Cricket."

"Next year is potentially the most important the game has had in this country, with the World Cup on home soil and a home Ashes series, and we have an incredible opportunity to do something special. It is vital that the Director of Cricket can give consistent guidance and support to England Cricket through this period", he added.

"Taking time out this summer to support my wife and kids, as Ruth goes through treatment for cancer, has given me the chance to fully consider what's right for England and what's needed at home. The role in cricket requires total focus and commitment to deliver the best results, yet right now I need far more flexibility than could ever be possible in my position in order to support my family.

"I will not be leaving the game completely - initially helping Tom to shape the role for my successor, then supporting a range of other ECB projects - but it's important to see someone else in place for a crucial summer in 2019.

"It has been hugely motivating and enjoyable to be working for the ECB and England Cricket. Before taking on this incredible role, I had little appreciation of all the selfless work that goes on across the ECB and throughout domestic cricket to ensure we have winning England teams and that the game, as a whole, keeps growing.

"I have been fortunate to be at the ECB at a time when ground-breaking progress has been made, giving cricket a platform to evolve and inspire for years to come. I would like to express my gratitude to Tom, Colin Graves and the leadership team for their commitment and support in helping to drive English cricket forward.

"I would also like to offer my sincere thanks to all of those who I have had the pleasure to work with, both inside and outside of the ECB. Finally, I would like to wish Trevor, Paul, Joe, Eoin and all of those involved in the England teams all the very best in a historical year in 2019.

CEO of the ECB, Harrison said, "I know that I speak for everyone at the ECB when I say that we're very sad to see Andrew step down from the role and we all wish him and his family the very best.

"He deserves huge respect for the way he has managed his role, fully supported Ruth and their boys and calmly considered this decision. And it's hard to overestimate his contribution since joining us in May 2015.

"He is an exceptional talent and it is easy to see how he has made a success of each step in his career - moving from dressing room, to captaincy, to commentary, to a key role in the governing body - and all the while being the most popular of colleagues.

"Andrew has brought enormous credibility, measured thinking, strong leadership and exceptional insight and we have been extremely fortunate to have worked so closely with him for the last three and a half years. He has improved the ways we work and set the direction for the men's Test, One-Day and T20 teams.

"But whilst Andrew leaves the post he is not lost to the ECB. He is uniquely placed to help us define the role and help recruit the right person to build on his exceptional work."