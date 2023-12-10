Cricket West Indies named their 15-member squad for their upcoming five-game T20I series against England on Sunday. One of the main lookaways from the T20I squad was the inclusion of the 35-year-old batting all-rounder Andre Russell. The Caribbean hitman last played his T20I match in 2021 against Australia. After almost two years, he has been called up for a 20-over series. Rovman Powell will be leading the Caribbean side in the five-match series which will be starting from December 13 and conclude on December 22. Wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope named as the vice captain.

Squad revealed for West Indies TI Series vs England#WIHomeforChristmas #WIvENG pic.twitter.com/b5Cs9wYeC7 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) December 9, 2023

Meanwhile, Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder who were not called up for the ODI series against England, have been named in the 15-member squad.

Bowling-allrounder Gudakesh Motie who impressed in the ODI series after he picked up four wickets in his three games have also been added to the five-match T20I series. on the other hand, Romario Shepherd who scalped five wickets in the 50-over series was included in the squad chart.

While announcing the team, Cricket West Indies chief selector Desmond Haynes said that this will be their last T20I series of the year before they go on to host the 2024 T20 World Cup along with the USA.

"This will be the final home T20I series for the West Indies in 2023, as they prepare to be one of the two host teams for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA in June 2024," Haynes said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

The first T20I match will take place in Barbados. While, the next two games to be held in Grenada. The final two matches will be played in Trinidad.

West Indies squad: Rovman Powell (C), Shai Hope (VC), Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.

