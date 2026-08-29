South Africa all-rounder Marizanne Kapp slammed Cricket Australia's decision to offer Anaya Bangar, the child of former India cricketer and coach Sanjay Bangar, a pathway to return to professional cricket. Anaya underwent hormone replacement therapy for the first time in 2024 and has now been given the nod as per CA's 'Inclusion of Transgender and Gender Diverse Players in Elite Cricket Policy'. Without taking offence at Kapp's comment, slamming CA's decision, Anaya countered the Proteas star's remarks, saying the path has been cleared only after undergoing extensive testing.

Taking to social media, Kapp reacted to the news of Anaya's return to professional cricket. She said: "Absolutely ridiculous. This should not be allowed."

In an interview with Times Now, Anaya said that a 12-week test was done on her body, measuring her athletic capabilities. The results confirmed that her physical parameters fall in the female athlete range.

"I think I understand the place where she's coming from. To counter the point about the unfair advantage aspect: there has been testing done by the Manchester University Institute of Sport. They did a 12-week-long testing program with me regarding my body's athletic capabilities after being on hormone replacement therapy for a year. That test concluded that my physical parameters fall within the cisgender female athlete range," she said.

Anaya, hence, stressed that there's scientific evidence that she wouldn't have any unfair advantage when she returns to professional women's cricket.

"So, in terms of unfair advantage, I already have scientific evidence backing my case. On top of that, Cricket Australia has put out proper policies on inclusion, fairness, and maintaining the dignity of women's sport. I am already complying with those guidelines. My body doesn't produce testosterone anymore since I've had the surgery. My testosterone levels are 0.6 nanomoles. Because of that, I have been experiencing bone density loss; I can literally feel my bones aching. I can feel my muscle mass reducing and my stamina levels decreasing. I can't work out the same as I used to. So, whenever rules and policies are set out there, I would say it needs to be on a case-by-case basis, because not all trans women have an unfair advantage," Anaya stressed.

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