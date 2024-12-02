UAE Ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali, stated that UAE is open to hosting the blockbuster cricket match between the two arch-rivals India and Pakistan amid the uncertainty going around the ICC Champions Trophy. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made its stance clear about not travelling to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. On the other hand, the PCB has been firm about hosting the entire tournament in Pakistan.

In the latest development, on Sunday, sources told Geo News a new formula has been formed by which India would play all their ICC matches, which are supposed to be played in Pakistan, in Dubai. Along with this, Pakistan will also play their matches in Dubai which are scheduled to be played in India. According to Geo News, this formula will be applicable for the next three years, starting from the Champions Trophy 2025.

With discussions going over the best possible way to host the tournament, Abdulnasser Alshaali expressed the desire to host the action-packed clash in UAE. "Why wouldn't we? We have always hosted such games. We will continue to host such games. The UAE is open for business and open for sports," UAE Ambassador Abdulnasser Alshaali told ANI when asked if the UAE would be willing to host the India and Pakistan Champions Trophy match.

On Friday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) held a meeting with all the members to decide the fate of the Champions Trophy, which will be held in Pakistan next year.

On Saturday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PPCB) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, maintained Pakistan's stance and dismissed the idea of organising the tournament in a hybrid model while suggesting a new formula could be formed.

"We will do what's best for cricket. It's definitely not a hybrid formula, but if a new formula is formed, it will be an equal one. We will not allow one-sided decisions [...] decisions should be made based on equality," Naqvi told reporters in Dubai on Saturday, as quoted from a video posted by PCB media on X.

Due to strained political relations between the two nations, India has not toured Pakistan since 2008, when they participated in the Asia Cup. The two arch-rivals last played a bilateral series in 2012-13 in India, comprising white-ball matches. After that, India and Pakistan have primarily faced each other in ICC tournaments and Asia Cups.

Last Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal cited BCCI's statement about "security concerns." During the press briefing, Jaiswal stated that it is "unlikely" that the Indian team would cross the border to play in Pakistan.