Former Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim is in the news for all the wrong reasons currently. His Wife Sannia Ashfaq has shared a cryptic statement on Instagram amid remours of the cricketer's alleged affair with social media influencer - Naila Raja. Sannia wrote, “Silence should not be considered as consent or lack of evidence. I am just choosing the right time after thinking carefully.” The post has become a massive talking point in Pakistan cricket circles.

Social media influencer Naila Raja has already publicly denied the rumours. She termed it as 'baseless' and 'misleading.'

A few days back Sannia Ashfaq had posted a cryptic message on Instagram, announcing the birth of the couple's third child Zayan. Interestingly, there was no mention of Imad Wasim. The post was accompanied by a caption that read: “I carried you alone in my womb for 9 months. May God give me more strength for the journey ahead, Zayan.”