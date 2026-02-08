US President Donald Trump has wished the country's cricket team luck for the T20 World Cup 2026. The tournament, which is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, features a total of 20 teams with USA being one of them. The mega event kicked off on February 7, with the final match scheduled to be played on March 8. USA have been put in Group A with India, Pakistan, Namibia and Netherlands.

"I just heard the Cricket World Cup is underway in India! I wish the best of luck to Team USA! We have a very strong team. America is rooting for you!" wrote President Trump on Truth Social.

USA President Donal Trump's post for USA cricket team. pic.twitter.com/maAZuH19sO — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 8, 2026

USA kicked off their T20 World Cup campaign with a match against India at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on February 7.

India were tested by USA in the game of T20 World Cup 2026, but managed to clinch a 29-run win at the end. Suryakumar Yadav played a fighting knock, helping the hosts post a total of 161 for 9 after getting an invitation to bat first.

USA started off superbly with the ball and reduced India to 46 for 4 in the Powerplay. Abhishek Sharma fell to Ali Khan for a golden duck, while Shadley van Schalkwyk struck thrice in the final over of the Powerplay to dent India. The visitors kept it tight with wickets at regular intervals before Suryakumar scored 84 not out off 49 to propel his team to 161 for 9 on the two-paced wicket in Mumbai. His gritty knock was laced with 10 fours and four sixes. This also turned out to be the India captain's fourth fifty in his fifth T20I innings.

Van Schalkwyk was the pick of the bowlers for USA with figures of 4 for 25.

After posting a total of over 160, India bowled well and kept USA under the pump from the start of their innings. The visitors were eventually restricted to 132 for 8. Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers for India, returning with 3 for 29.