Corbin Bosch bowled South Africa to a 328-run win over Zimbabwe on the fourth day of the first Test at Queens Sports Club on Tuesday. Bosch followed up a first innings century by taking five for 43 as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 208. Playing in his second Test, Bosch became the fourth South African to score a century and take five wickets in an innings in a Test. Bosch, who broke a stubborn opening stand with the last ball of Monday's play, struck with the first delivery on Tuesday when new batsman Nick Welch fended a lifting delivery to short leg.

First innings century-maker Sean Williams went on the attack, hitting five fours in scoring 26 off 18 balls.

But Williams became Bosch's third victim when he got into a tangle trying to play to leg and was caught behind off a top edge.

Fellow fast bowler Codi Yusuf replaced Bosch and quickly picked up three wickets as Zimbabwe crashed to 82 for six.

Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine (49) and Wellington Masakadza (57) delayed South Africa's win by putting on 83 for the sixth wicket before Bosch had Ervine smartly caught at short leg by Tony de Zorzi.

Bosch completed his five-wicket haul when he bowled Vincent Masekesa for three.

The left-handed Masakadza, with a previous highest Test score of 17, struck nine fours in an attacking innings before he was caught at slip off South African captain, left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj.

South Africa fielded only four of the players who won the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's last month.

The match does not count towards the new championship standings.