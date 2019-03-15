 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

All Members Of Mumbai Senior Cricket Selection Panel Resign

Updated: 15 March 2019 20:38 IST

The committee was headed by former India pacer Ajit Agarkar and also comprised former India spinner Nilesh Kulkarni, Sunil More and Ravi Thakkar.

All Members Of Mumbai Senior Cricket Selection Panel Resign
Ajit Agarkar played more than 200 international matches for India. © AFP

All members of Mumbai's senior selection committee have resigned, it was learnt, a few hours before the Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) ad-hoc committee met in Mumbai on Friday. The committee was headed by former India pacer Ajit Agarkar and also comprised former India spinner Nilesh Kulkarni, Sunil More and Ravi Thakkar. All the four members had sent in their resignations in the afternoon on Friday, according to MCA sources. Incidentally, the selectors have resigned a day after the conclusion of the domestic season after the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy ended on Thursday night in Indore.

The selectors were under pressure after a Special General Meeting of the MCA member units had passed a resolution to sack them.

The matter had then come up to the Cricket Improvement Committee which backed the selectors. 

It is understood that the current ad hoc committee took a legal opinion on the issue before it met.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Ajit Agarkar Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • All members of Mumbai's senior selection committee have resigned
  • The committee was headed by former India pacer Ajit Agarkar
  • All the four members had sent in their resignations in the afternoon
Related Articles
MS Dhoni A "Class Act", Virat Kohli Needs His Guidance In World Cup: Shane Warne
MS Dhoni A "Class Act", Virat Kohli Needs His Guidance In World Cup: Shane Warne
"If Leander Paes Can Win Grand Slam At 42, I Can Still Play": S Sreesanth After Supreme Court Verdict
"If Leander Paes Can Win Grand Slam At 42, I Can Still Play": S Sreesanth After Supreme Court Verdict
"Optimistic" Sreesanth Relieved After Supreme Court Ends Life Ban By BCCI
"Optimistic" Sreesanth Relieved After Supreme Court Ends Life Ban By BCCI
Supreme Court Cancels Life Ban On S Sreesanth, Asks BCCI To Reconsider Punishment
Supreme Court Cancels Life Ban On S Sreesanth, Asks BCCI To Reconsider Punishment
"Haven
"Haven't Checked Virat Kohli's Palm": Sunil Gavaskar On India's Chances In World Cup 2019
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 24 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.