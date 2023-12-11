As Pakistan gear up for a 3-match Test series against Australia, the hosts have taken a huge step to promote 'inclusivity' during the games. Ahead of the first Test which will be held in Perth, Cricket Australia has decided to create a 'Pakistan bay' just for the touring team's fans. With about 18,000 fans expected to be in attendance for the match in Perth, two zones have been reserved solely for Pakistan fans, in a bid to provide an atmosphere to the visiting team and its fans that they will truly cherish.

As per a report in Geo TV, the Pakistan Bay has been declared an alcohol-free zone, in line with the touring team and its fans' beliefs. Not just that, Tea, halal, and desi food options will also reportedly be available. The arrangements have been made by the organisers to provide a family-friendly atmosphere in the stadium to Pakistan fans.

While Pakistan do have a dedicated 'bay' for the first Test against Australia in Perth, not everything has gone their way on the tour so far.

Earlier, Visa and passport issues have left the national senior cricket team in Australia without a doctor and the under-19 side in the UAE without a team manager. Sohail Saleem, who was named as the official team doctor for the series in Australia and New Zealand, is yet to join the team.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board is still trying to get a visa for Dr Saleem and as soon as it comes he will join the side in Australia in time for the first Test in Perth,” a reliable source in the PCB said.

He said similarly former Test batsman, Shoaib Muhammad, who was named manager of the Pakistan junior side taking part in the Asia Cup in UAE, has also been unable to leave with the squad.

"Shoaib had some expired passport issues which the board is sorting out and hopefully he will also soon reach UAE to take charge,” the source said.

Ironically even the off-spinner, Sajid Khan, who is set to replace Abrar Ahmed in the Pakistan squad in Australia has also had his departure delayed due to visa issues.

With PTI inputs

