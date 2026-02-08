A whirlwind of social media speculations erupted after Agni Dev Chopra, the son of renowned 3 Idiots director Vidhu Vinod Chopra and film critic Anupama Chopra, was spotted on the official registration list for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 auction. Given the complex sporting and political ties between India and Pakistan, the news quickly went viral, leading to intense debate and, in some corners, online trolling directed at the Chopra family. However, Agni has since stepped forward to set the record straight.

Reports began circulating that Agni Chopra (registered as a cricketer in the United States of America) was listed as a foreign player available for the upcoming PSL Season 11 auction. According to the document shared online, he was listed as a USA citizen (he was born in Detroit).

His base price was reportedly set at PKR 6,00,000 (approx. INR 1.9 lakh). He was categorised as an overseas associate player.

Taking to Instagram to address the "fake and misleading reports," Agni Chopra categorically denied any involvement with the league. His statement was later amplified by his mother, Anupama Chopra.

"I would like to clarify that I have not enrolled for the PSL. I remain fully focused on my cricket journey in the USA and my long-term career goals. I request everyone not to fall prey to misinformation."

However, fans refused to let the controversy die down and began sharing screenshots of the PSL website on social media platforms, asking why 'Agni Chopra' was listed among the players who have registered for the auction. It remains unclear if this was an administrative error or an unauthorised registration. Some even asked Agni to take legal action against PSL if he hadn't registered for the auction.

Agni Chopra is son of filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra and film critic Anupama Chopra.



He is a USA citizen and has also played cricket in India. He represented Mizoram in Ranji Trophy.



Now, his name is registered for the PSL 2026 auction as a USA cricketer with a base price of PKR… pic.twitter.com/Xxz2oaT1zE — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) February 8, 2026

Agni Chopra's Cricketing History

Playing for Mizoram, he made history by becoming the first player to score centuries in each of his first four first-class matches. He finished the 2023-24 season with 939 runs and won the prestigious Madhavrao Scindia Award.

In 2025, the BCCI amended rules to require players in domestic cricket to hold an Indian passport. As an American passport holder, Agni transitioned his focus to the United States.

At present, he represents MI New York (a franchise owned by India's Reliance Group) in the US-based Major League Cricket.