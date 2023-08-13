Following a 200 in the previous match, Prithvi Shaw smashed a hundred to power Northamptonshire to a six-wicket victory over Durham in the One-Day Cup on Sunday. Giving another reminder of his striking powers, Shaw made an unbeaten 125 off just 76 balls with 15 fours and seven sixes. The Northants chased down a modest 198 with consummate ease. Pacer Luke Procter took four for 34 off nine overs as Northamptonshire restricted Durham to 198 in 43.2 overs.

Powered by opener Shaw's aggressive hundred, Northants overhauled the target in a mere 25.4 overs. Rob Keogh supported Shaw with a 40-ball 42 in the chase.

On August 9, the Mumbai batter had made a magnificent 244 off 153 balls and that innings contained 28 boundaries and 11 sixes. In that match, Northamptonshire defeated Somerset by 87 runs.

Shaw has been trying to make a comeback into the India side as the right-hander last played for India in a T20I match against Sri Lanka in 2021.

Shaw had played for West Zone in the season opening Duleep Trophy last month, but failed to make a significant impression.