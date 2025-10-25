Pakistan stalwarts like Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Mohammad Rizwan are likely to play in the upcoming Big Bash League after Cricket Australia reportedly secured a last-minute reprieve from the PCB's ban on its players participating in franchise-based T20 tournaments overseas. Last month, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had suspended all no-objection certificates (NOCs) for its players seeking to compete in T20 leagues outside the country.

The PCB's decision to suspend the NOCs came a day after Pakistan lost a thrilling Asia Cup final to India in the UAE.

The move was a huge blow to Cricket Australia and BBL clubs, which had contracted several Pakistani players for the upcoming season.

A report on SEN Radio said a solution had been reached.

"About three weeks ago, the Pakistan Cricket Board emailed agents of star players to tell them no-objection certificates would be on hold," Australian journalist Tom Morris told SEN.

"Pakistan-like India-would not allow its players to play in the Big Bash or any franchise league outside the country. This rocked the Big Bash; it rocked Cricket Australia, with seven of the eight clubs having one Pakistan player," he said.

"I've done more digging, and I understand CA reached out to the PCB on the issue, and now they have clarified that these seven players will be allowed to play in the BBL and there is no material change." The report did not mention how the stalemate was resolved.

"How it transpired behind the scenes? We might never know. But what we do know is the stars can play this summer. Imagine getting an email on September 29 saying they can't play this season-absolute panic stations. Crisis averted."